Power Struggle: Venezuela’s Largest Refinery Halts Operations
Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, halted operations due to a significant power outage in Falcon state. The country faces challenges in supplying electricity to essential facilities following two earthquakes. Amuay was processing 137,000 barrels per day, crucial for domestic fuel distribution, before the disruptions.
Venezuela's largest refinery, the Amuay plant with a capacity of 645,000 barrels per day, ceased operations on Sunday following a major power outage in the western Falcon state, according to facility workers.
The South American nation has been grappling with electricity supply issues impacting industrial plants, refineries, businesses, and residents, due to the aftermath of two deadly earthquakes.
The Amuay refinery, vital for domestic fuel distribution, was processing approximately 137,000 barrels of crude oil daily before the seismic events caused significant disruptions.
ALSO READ
-
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake
-
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes
-
Race Against Time: Rescuers Strive to Find Survivors in Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath
-
Earthquakes in Venezuela: A Journalist's Experience of Human Resilience Amidst Destruction
-
Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle to Save Lives in Venezuela's Earthquake Aftermath