Power Struggle: Venezuela’s Largest Refinery Halts Operations

Venezuela's largest refinery, the Amuay plant with a capacity of 645,000 barrels per day, ceased operations on Sunday following a major power outage in the western Falcon state, according to facility workers.

The South American nation has been grappling with electricity supply issues impacting industrial plants, refineries, businesses, and residents, due to the aftermath of two deadly earthquakes.

The Amuay refinery, vital for domestic fuel distribution, was processing approximately 137,000 barrels of crude oil daily before the seismic events caused significant disruptions.