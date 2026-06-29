Power Outage Shutters Venezuela's Largest Refinery Amid Earthquake Aftermath

In a significant blow to Venezuela's industrial heart, the Amuay Refinery, the nation’s largest, was forced to halt operations on Sunday due to a power outage. The disruption followed two deadly earthquakes leading to national energy instability, affecting refineries and various sectors.

Amuay, integral to Venezuela’s fuel supply chain, was previously operating at reduced capacity. Insufficient water supplies exacerbated the electricity challenges, particularly impacting the refinery and other vital industries in Falcon State.

Although power was restored later, enabling a partial restart of operations, other facilities like El Palito and Moron Petrochemical Complex continue struggling. The oil ministry assured crude exports remain unaffected, yet domestic fuel and petrochemical supply might not meet demand in the quake's aftermath.