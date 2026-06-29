Power Outage Shutters Venezuela's Largest Refinery Amid Earthquake Aftermath

Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, faced an operational shutdown due to a power outage following deadly earthquakes. Though power was restored, ongoing instability affects fuel and petrochemical distribution, potentially hindering domestic demand. The government confirms no impact on crude exports, but warning signs loom over internal supply capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Power Outage On Sunday Forced The Shutdown Of Venezuelas Largest Refinery | Updated: 29-06-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 09:06 IST
Power Outage Shutters Venezuela's Largest Refinery Amid Earthquake Aftermath

In a significant blow to Venezuela's industrial heart, the Amuay Refinery, the nation’s largest, was forced to halt operations on Sunday due to a power outage. The disruption followed two deadly earthquakes leading to national energy instability, affecting refineries and various sectors.

Amuay, integral to Venezuela’s fuel supply chain, was previously operating at reduced capacity. Insufficient water supplies exacerbated the electricity challenges, particularly impacting the refinery and other vital industries in Falcon State.

Although power was restored later, enabling a partial restart of operations, other facilities like El Palito and Moron Petrochemical Complex continue struggling. The oil ministry assured crude exports remain unaffected, yet domestic fuel and petrochemical supply might not meet demand in the quake's aftermath.

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