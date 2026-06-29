Aftershock Hits Caracas as Rescue Efforts Continue

The residents of Caracas experienced a 4.6-magnitude aftershock while rescue operations persist following significant earthquakes in Venezuela. Focusing on La Guaira, international support continues, with 1,500 fatalities and numerous buildings collapsed. The search for survivors, such as the rescue of Aaron Levi after 106 hours, offers a glimmer of hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Residents Of Caracas Woke Up On Monday To An Aftershock That Rocked Their Houses | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:59 IST
Aftershock Hits Caracas as Rescue Efforts Continue
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On Monday, a 4.6-magnitude aftershock shook Caracas, with no immediate damage reported, as rescue efforts go on after major quakes in Venezuela. Despite ongoing political and economic strain, focus remains on La Guaira, the hardest-hit area, as the country grapples with nearly 1,500 confirmed deaths and widespread destruction.

The global community has extended support, with 24 countries providing aid, personnel, and resources to assist in search and rescue operations. This international aid underscores the severity of the situation, as teams continue to search through the rubble, hoping for more miraculous rescues akin to the 21-year-old Aaron Levi in La Guaira.

Venezuelan and international rescue teams tirelessly work against the odds, with families clinging to hope for survival stories amidst the devastation. High-profile acknowledgments, such as those from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, highlight the collaborative efforts that make these rescues possible.

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