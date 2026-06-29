Aftershock Hits Caracas as Rescue Efforts Continue

Residents Of Caracas Woke Up On Monday To An Aftershock That Rocked Their Houses

On Monday, a 4.6-magnitude aftershock shook Caracas, with no immediate damage reported, as rescue efforts go on after major quakes in Venezuela. Despite ongoing political and economic strain, focus remains on La Guaira, the hardest-hit area, as the country grapples with nearly 1,500 confirmed deaths and widespread destruction.

The global community has extended support, with 24 countries providing aid, personnel, and resources to assist in search and rescue operations. This international aid underscores the severity of the situation, as teams continue to search through the rubble, hoping for more miraculous rescues akin to the 21-year-old Aaron Levi in La Guaira.

Venezuelan and international rescue teams tirelessly work against the odds, with families clinging to hope for survival stories amidst the devastation. High-profile acknowledgments, such as those from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, highlight the collaborative efforts that make these rescues possible.