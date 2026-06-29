Aftershock Rocks North of Caracas
A 4.6-magnitude aftershock struck north of Caracas, Venezuela, early Monday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey. No immediate damage was reported. The previous twin earthquakes' toll has risen to around 1,500 fatalities, according to Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly, via social media.
An early Monday tremor, clocking in at 4.6-magnitude, shook areas north of Caracas, Venezuela. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the aftershock occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
Fortunately, no immediate damage was reported following the aftershock, bringing a temporary respite to the region already strained by earlier seismic activity.
Last week's devastating twin earthquakes have resulted in nearly 1,500 confirmed fatalities, shared Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly, through social media channels, underscoring the disaster's grave impact.
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