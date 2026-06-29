Aftershock Rocks North of Caracas

A Magnitude Aftershock Centered At A Depth Of Km Miles Hit North Of The Venezuelan Capital Caracas Early On Monday

An early Monday tremor, clocking in at 4.6-magnitude, shook areas north of Caracas, Venezuela. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the aftershock occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Fortunately, no immediate damage was reported following the aftershock, bringing a temporary respite to the region already strained by earlier seismic activity.

Last week's devastating twin earthquakes have resulted in nearly 1,500 confirmed fatalities, shared Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly, through social media channels, underscoring the disaster's grave impact.