Venezuela in Crisis: Earthquakes Leave Thousands Desperate for Aid

Venezuela faces devastation after twin earthquakes hit on June 24, causing massive destruction and loss of life. Rescue operations have struggled, with recovery efforts focusing on identifying victims. A humanitarian crisis looms with thousands displaced and risks of hunger and disease increasing. International aid is being mobilized to provide critical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rescue Teams In Venezuela Were Losing Hope On Tuesday Of Finding More Survivors Of Twin Earthquakes That Struck The Country Last Week | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:06 IST
Venezuela in Crisis: Earthquakes Leave Thousands Desperate for Aid
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Rescue efforts in Venezuela have reached a standstill as hopes diminish for finding survivors following last week's twin earthquakes. Teams from Ecuador and the U.S. have ceased operations in Macuto, the hardest-hit area, due to lack of responses from trapped victims.

The situation remains dire with the confirmed death count rising. Thousands of people are missing, and approximately 59,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Officials estimate around 1,750 fatalities, with thousands more injured or homeless. The UN is coordinating significant humanitarian aid efforts.

Concerns grow over potential hunger and disease outbreaks as the World Food Programme seeks $50 million in emergency funds. Meanwhile, Washington is providing crucial supplies, including an emergency field hospital set to offer medical care for the suffering population.

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