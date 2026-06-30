Australia Storms into Women's T20 World Cup Final with Dominant Win

Australia's quest for a record-extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title continued with a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies at The Kia Oval. The win, characterized by a series of definitive performances, has secured the team a place in the finals.

After choosing to bowl first, Australia faced a solid start from West Indies' openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, who amassed a 47-run partnership. However, Georgia Wareham's breakthrough dismissal of Joseph, followed by Ashleigh Gardner's pivotal spell, resulted in a West Indies collapse.

Despite a late surge by Deandra Dottin carrying the West Indies to a competitive total, Australia, driven by Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 and a stand with Ashleigh Gardner, chased down the target comfortably. Mooney's fluent innings ensured Australia's slot in the final at Lord's where they will compete against either England or South Africa.