Australia Storms into Women's T20 World Cup Final with Dominant Win

Australia secured a spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final after defeating West Indies by eight wickets at Kia Oval. Their all-round performance led by Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 ensured a comfortable chase. They now await the winner of England vs. South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:04 IST
Australia Storms into Women's T20 World Cup Final with Dominant Win
Australia's Kim Garth celebrating after the match. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's quest for a record-extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title continued with a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies at The Kia Oval. The win, characterized by a series of definitive performances, has secured the team a place in the finals.

After choosing to bowl first, Australia faced a solid start from West Indies' openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, who amassed a 47-run partnership. However, Georgia Wareham's breakthrough dismissal of Joseph, followed by Ashleigh Gardner's pivotal spell, resulted in a West Indies collapse.

Despite a late surge by Deandra Dottin carrying the West Indies to a competitive total, Australia, driven by Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 and a stand with Ashleigh Gardner, chased down the target comfortably. Mooney's fluent innings ensured Australia's slot in the final at Lord's where they will compete against either England or South Africa.

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