Morocco's Thrilling World Cup Journey: Reinventing with Ouahbi

Morocco pulled off a stunning World Cup upset by eliminating the Netherlands, continuing their impressive run from four years ago. The team's new coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, has brought a fresh, aggressive style. With key players like Ismael Saibari, Morocco aims to advance further, despite strategic changes and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morocco Again Pulled Off A Stunning World Cup Win In Eliminating The Netherlands On Monday To Continue Their Giantkilling Run Of Four Years Ago | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:04 IST
Morocco's Thrilling World Cup Journey: Reinventing with Ouahbi
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Morocco has once again made headlines with a thrilling World Cup win, eliminating the Netherlands and continuing their giant-killing reputation established four years ago. Under the tutelage of new Belgian-born, Moroccan-descended coach Mohamed Ouahbi, the team has embraced a fresh approach, shifting from a defensive strategy to an aggressive pressing style.

Ouahbi's approach, focusing on a high defensive block and possession-based gameplay, allowed Morocco to outplay the Dutch in a remarkable victory. This new style marks a departure from the methods of Walid Regragui, whose tactics were rooted in defense and counter-attacks. Their draw against Brazil and victory over Scotland further highlight Morocco's transformed tactics.

The strategic inclusion of players like Ismael Saibari in a false nine system, and the bold move of placing 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi in a defensive midfield role, underline Ouahbi's innovative strategy. As Morocco faces Canada in the last 16, the team’s ambition is clear, yet cautious optimism reigns as they strive to reach new heights in the World Cup under Ouahbi's guidance.

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