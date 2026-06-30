Cricket Diplomacy: India and Nepal's Bonds Strengthened on the Field

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu recently hosted the second Indian Ambassador's Cricket Tournament, highlighting cultural ties between India and Nepal. Featuring teams from various sectors, the event ended with India clinching victory. Young Nepali female cricketers received equipment to support their international cricket aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:01 IST
Cricket Diplomacy: India and Nepal's Bonds Strengthened on the Field
Indian Embassy hosts 2nd Ambassador's Cricket Tournament at Kathmandu (Photo: Indian Embassy). Image Credit: ANI

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has successfully concluded the second Indian Ambassador's Cricket Tournament. Hosted at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground and Mulpani Cricket Stadium, the event aimed to reinforce bilateral relations between India and Nepal through sports, as per the embassy's press release.

Held from June 26 to 28, the tournament featured eight teams, including representatives from the Indian Embassy, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic circle, media, and Indian diaspora, among others. The opening ceremony saw the attendance of notable figures such as Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Joint Secretary from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gahendra Rajbhandari.

After an intense series of matches, the final on June 28 saw the Embassy of India emerge victorious against ICAN. Awards and trophies were distributed to the winners and outstanding performers. A post-tournament reception on June 29 celebrated the event's success, where Ambassador Srivastava expressed gratitude to the Cricket Association of Nepal and other partners. Furthermore, three young Nepali women cricketers were gifted professional-grade kits, encouraging their participation in the upcoming ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

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