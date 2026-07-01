OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Amid Price Dip

OPEC+ nations are expected to increase their oil output targets starting August, which aligns with similar hikes in June and July. This decision comes as oil prices decrease and the Strait of Hormuz begins to reopen. The production is set to rise by approximately 188,000 barrels per day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Opec Oilproducing Countries Will Likely Agree A Further Hike In Their Output Targets From August When They Meet On Sunday | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:44 IST
OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Amid Price Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+, the coalition of oil-producing nations, is poised to increase its output targets beginning in August, according to three informed sources. This decision will supplement the existing supply amidst declining oil prices.

The expected rise in production will increment by around 188,000 barrels daily, consistent with changes implemented in both June and July.

At the time of reporting, OPEC had yet to provide official commentary on this anticipated output adjustment.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026