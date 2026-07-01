OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Amid Price Dip

Opec Oilproducing Countries Will Likely Agree A Further Hike In Their Output Targets From August When They Meet On Sunday

OPEC+, the coalition of oil-producing nations, is poised to increase its output targets beginning in August, according to three informed sources. This decision will supplement the existing supply amidst declining oil prices.

The expected rise in production will increment by around 188,000 barrels daily, consistent with changes implemented in both June and July.

At the time of reporting, OPEC had yet to provide official commentary on this anticipated output adjustment.