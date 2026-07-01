OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Amid Price Dip
OPEC+ nations are expected to increase their oil output targets starting August, which aligns with similar hikes in June and July. This decision comes as oil prices decrease and the Strait of Hormuz begins to reopen. The production is set to rise by approximately 188,000 barrels per day.
OPEC+, the coalition of oil-producing nations, is poised to increase its output targets beginning in August, according to three informed sources. This decision will supplement the existing supply amidst declining oil prices.
The expected rise in production will increment by around 188,000 barrels daily, consistent with changes implemented in both June and July.
At the time of reporting, OPEC had yet to provide official commentary on this anticipated output adjustment.