Drought Strains France's Sugar Beet Industry Amid Rising Prices

A severe drought is impacting sugar output in France, the EU's top producer, amid a heatwave and rising sugar prices. Growers express concern over potential crop failures. The EU projects a 15% drop in 2026/27 sugar output due to reduced planting and yields, exacerbated by ongoing drought conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Prolonged Drought Is Threatening Sugar Output In France | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:22 IST
Drought Strains France's Sugar Beet Industry Amid Rising Prices
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France, the largest sugar producer in the European Union, faces a critical drought threatening to slash sugar beet output as the dry spell shows no signs of abating. Key beet regions are bracing for prolonged drought conditions in the coming weeks, stoking worries about crop yields amid soaring sugar prices.

The dire situation unfolds against a backdrop of record heatwaves across Europe, particularly affecting countries like France and Germany. The head of the French beet growers' association, Franck Sander, warns of catastrophic consequences if rain fails to materialize soon, specifically pointing to water's crucial role in beet cultivation.

Forecasts by Meteo France indicate no rain in prominent beet-farming areas until mid-July, with the European Commission projecting a 15% dip in sugar production by 2026/27. Concerns are further compounded by aphid-driven yellows disease, prompting debates in the French Parliament over pesticide use, though potential legislative changes may come too late for this year's harvest.

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