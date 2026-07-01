Drought and Disease Threaten France's Sugar Production

High temperatures and a lack of rain are threatening sugar production in France, the largest sugar beet producer in Europe. As dry conditions persist with no rain forecasted, sugar prices have surged due to concerns over crop output.

The head of the French beet growers' association, Franck Sander, voiced concern over the critical need for rain, predicting a potential catastrophe if the dry spell continues. Currently, beet quality is variable, with some crops wilting while others remain resilient.

The situation is further compounded by the potential return of yellows disease, attributed to aphid infestations. The spread of this virus has prompted debates over pesticide use in Parliament, although any impending decisions may not impact this season's yield.