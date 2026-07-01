Battery Metals Rebound: A New Chapter in the EV Era

The battery metals sector is witnessing a resurgence after its downturn in 2024-2025, with the prices of lithium, cobalt, and nickel showing signs of recovery. This upswing has been largely influenced by supply management in key regions, notably the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia, coupled with China's intervention in lithium production.

Despite supply fluctuations, demand for battery metals continues to climb, driven by the escalating deployment of lithium-ion batteries, which expanded six-fold by 2025 compared to 2020, a trend predominantly fueled by the electric vehicle (EV) industry. However, recent hurdles in EV sales, especially in North America and China, have created a mixed regional performance landscape, challenging the sector's growth trajectory.

Simultaneously, grid-scale energy storage installations, essential for renewable energy expansion, have surged, fostering additional demand for lithium. Yet, the evolving chemistry race in battery technology, particularly the rise of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, poses a challenge to cobalt and nickel markets, highlighting the sector's complex dynamics influenced by both market forces and policymaking.