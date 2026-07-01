Govt Hands Over New Homes to Families in Rand West City

Hundreds of families in Gauteng's Rand West City Local Municipality have received new homes under the Droogeheuwel Mega Project, with government saying the development is designed to provide secure housing, restore dignity and create sustainable communities. The Department of Human Settlements, together with the Gauteng Provincial Government, officially handed over housing units to beneficiaries as part of the Droogeheuwel Mega Project. Once completed, the development is expected to deliver about 5,906 housing opportunities.

Addressing beneficiaries, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane said the handover marked a significant step in restoring dignity to families who now have homes of their own. She added that government plans to return to the area to develop community facilities, including sports amenities and a community hall, to support the growth of the new neighbourhood. Simelane also encouraged residents to work together to build a safe community by supporting local safety initiatives and helping protect the development.

Title deeds offer long-term security for families

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the new homes represent a meaningful investment in the future of ordinary South Africans. He highlighted the importance of title deeds, saying they provide families with long-term security and create assets that can be passed on to future generations. He urged beneficiaries to take good care of their homes so they continue benefiting their children and grandchildren.

Homeowners urged to protect their properties

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Tasneem Motara reminded beneficiaries that the houses are intended for owner occupation and warned that renting them out is illegal. She said inspections would be conducted and legal action could be taken against anyone found violating the rules.

Motara also advised homeowners not to sell their properties within the first eight years, encouraging them instead to keep the homes as long-term family assets. She congratulated the beneficiaries for their patience and called on them to take pride in helping build vibrant, well-maintained communities.