The Ultimate Taboo: Cannibalism's Threat to Humanity

A study by scientists from Poland and the Czech Republic reveals that cannibalism became taboo in human societies not naturally but to prevent population collapse. The practice leads to diseases that spread easily among cannibals, validating the taboo as an evolutionary response to protect communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannibalism Became Taboo In Human Societies Not Out Of Instinctive Aversion But Because It Is Harmful To Populations Who Practise It | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:33 IST
The Ultimate Taboo: Cannibalism's Threat to Humanity

Recent research from Polish and Czech scientists sheds light on why cannibalism is taboo. Contrary to instinctual aversion, the practice was abandoned due to its detrimental impact on human populations.

Researchers Michal Misiak and Petr Turecek utilized mathematical models to demonstrate that cannibalism can lead to population collapse through the spread of fatal neurological diseases, which occur even if the human flesh is cooked.

The study underscores that the tradition-turned-taboo acts as a critical evolutionary safeguard, considering it a justified response to reduce the threat of epidemics arising from cannibalistic practices.

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