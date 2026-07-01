The Ultimate Taboo: Cannibalism's Threat to Humanity

Cannibalism Became Taboo In Human Societies Not Out Of Instinctive Aversion But Because It Is Harmful To Populations Who Practise It

Recent research from Polish and Czech scientists sheds light on why cannibalism is taboo. Contrary to instinctual aversion, the practice was abandoned due to its detrimental impact on human populations.

Researchers Michal Misiak and Petr Turecek utilized mathematical models to demonstrate that cannibalism can lead to population collapse through the spread of fatal neurological diseases, which occur even if the human flesh is cooked.

The study underscores that the tradition-turned-taboo acts as a critical evolutionary safeguard, considering it a justified response to reduce the threat of epidemics arising from cannibalistic practices.