CMA CGM Ship's Fate in Question After Missile Strike in Hormuz

A CMA CGM container ship, struck by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz, may be sent for scrapping due to severe damage. The attack injured several crew members. The company expresses concerns over transit fees and is cautious about sending more ships into the Gulf amid ongoing U.S.-Iranian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Cma Cgm Container Ship Struck By A Missile In The Strait Of Hormuz In Early May Is So Badly Damaged That The French Shipping Group May Send It For Scrapping | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:35 IST
CMA CGM Ship's Fate in Question After Missile Strike in Hormuz
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The CMA CGM San Antonio, a container ship struck by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz, faces an uncertain future, with its chief executive considering scrapping due to extensive damage. The attack injured several crew members, highlighting risks to commercial shipping in the volatile region.

Speaking at a business conference in France, CMA CGM's Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade revealed that the ship has been safely escorted from the strait. However, the shipping line remains cautious about resuming operations in the Gulf, as advised by Iranian authorities amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Saade reiterated his stance against transit fees in the Hormuz strait, a contentious point in U.S.-Iranian talks. At the onset of the Iran conflict, CMA CGM had 14 ships in the Gulf, with several having exited since. The company plans to withdraw more vessels while maintaining essential operations where necessary.

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