St Petersburg's Night of Drones: A Major Ukrainian Strike

Authorities in St Petersburg and the Leningrad region reported a significant Ukrainian drone attack targeting the area, including a crucial Baltic Sea port. The attack involved 72 drones and affected oil, grain, coal, and LNG facilities. This escalation follows intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Authorities In Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Leningrad Region Said On Saturday The Area Suffered A Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:18 IST
St Petersburg's Night of Drones: A Major Ukrainian Strike

Authorities in Russia's St Petersburg and the Leningrad region have confirmed a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack overnight. A Baltic Sea port, crucial for handling oil exports, was among the reported targets.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov announced the city experienced a significant drone assault, although he withheld specifics. Local media indicated a fire at the city's oil terminal.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko mentioned strikes on the port of Vysotsk, which manages oil, grain, coal, and LNG. The conflict, marked by Ukraine's intensified strikes on Russia's energy sector, saw 72 drones shot down in Leningrad alone.

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