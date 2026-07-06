Mumbai-Pune Transport Disruption: Landslides, Rains Cause Chaos

Amid relentless rainfall, significant disruptions have hit transportation networks between Mumbai and Pune, causing extensive travel chaos. Key arteries such as the Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Pune railway line have been hit by landslides, effectively shutting them down for traffic. Remote debris clearance and waterlogging issues have compounded the difficulties for emergency services working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

The Pune Traffic Police have reassured commuters that the expressway has been temporarily cleared for vehicular movement, although advisory notices discourage non-essential travel. In response to potential obstacles, alternate routes are being organized by traffic authorities. Meanwhile, uncertainty persists as weather conditions remain adverse, indicating further potential disruptions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a red alert for Mumbai due to expected high rainfall and strong winds. Train services have also been impacted with several cancellations and diversions reported, especially affecting the Vasai-Virar corridor. Commuters are urged to consult travel updates before commencing their journeys.