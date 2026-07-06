Twin Typhoons Wreak Havoc: Severe Flooding Strikes Southern China

Flooding in Nanning, China, has killed two as Typhoon Maysak swells rivers and reservoirs. With the threat of Super Typhoon Bavi looming, authorities have raised emergency responses to the highest level. Chinese cities brace for more extreme weather, attributed to climate change, posing significant economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Flooding Has Killed At Least Two People In The Southern Chinese City Of Nanning | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:37 IST
Twin Typhoons Wreak Havoc: Severe Flooding Strikes Southern China
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In the southern Chinese city of Nanning, devastating flooding has claimed at least two lives, officials confirmed. The disaster unfolded as Typhoon Maysak moved through, causing rivers and reservoirs to swell, with over 55,000 people affected.

As emergency teams work tirelessly, the city readies itself for an even graver threat—Super Typhoon Bavi. Packing powerful winds, Bavi is anticipated to unleash strong winds and heavy rains in eastern regions, amplifying the existing crisis. The government has released funds for relief operations as extreme weather patterns, driven by climate change, continue to batter the region.

Already, economic analysts project that these weather-related risks could result in billions of dollars in losses annually, disrupting industrial activities and submerging farmlands. The nation remains on high alert, recognizing the growing frequency and intensity of such natural events.

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