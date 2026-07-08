Kremlin Applauds IOC's Decision to Lift Suspension

The Kremlin has welcomed the International Olympic Committee's decision to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, viewing it as a crucial move toward reinstating Russian athletes' rights to compete globally. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's ongoing efforts in this direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Wednesday That The International Olympic Committees Decision To Lift Its Suspension Of The Russian Olympic Committee Was An Important Step Towards Restoring Russian Athletes Right To Participate In International Competitions Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Also Told Journalists That Russia Would Continue To Work To Achieve This | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:28 IST
Kremlin Applauds IOC's Decision to Lift Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the International Olympic Committee has lifted its suspension on the Russian Olympic Committee, a decision that the Kremlin called a crucial step towards allowing Russian athletes to compete internationally again.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, expressing optimism about Russian athletes' future participation in global competitions as a result of this decision.

Peskov assured that Russia would persist in its efforts to fully restore its athletes' rights on the international stage.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026