Kremlin Applauds IOC's Decision to Lift Suspension
The Kremlin has welcomed the International Olympic Committee's decision to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, viewing it as a crucial move toward reinstating Russian athletes' rights to compete globally. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's ongoing efforts in this direction.
In a significant move, the International Olympic Committee has lifted its suspension on the Russian Olympic Committee, a decision that the Kremlin called a crucial step towards allowing Russian athletes to compete internationally again.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, expressing optimism about Russian athletes' future participation in global competitions as a result of this decision.
Peskov assured that Russia would persist in its efforts to fully restore its athletes' rights on the international stage.
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