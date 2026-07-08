The Kremlin Said On Wednesday That The International Olympic Committees Decision To Lift Its Suspension Of The Russian Olympic Committee Was An Important Step Towards Restoring Russian Athletes Right To Participate In International Competitions Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Also Told Journalists That Russia Would Continue To Work To Achieve This

In a significant move, the International Olympic Committee has lifted its suspension on the Russian Olympic Committee, a decision that the Kremlin called a crucial step towards allowing Russian athletes to compete internationally again.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, expressing optimism about Russian athletes' future participation in global competitions as a result of this decision.

Peskov assured that Russia would persist in its efforts to fully restore its athletes' rights on the international stage.