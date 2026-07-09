SpaceX and Ispace's Moon Venture; Guatemalan Lizard Conservation

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs With Spacex Starship

Tokyo-based ispace aims to make lunar expeditions more affordable by using SpaceX's Starship rockets for cargo transport. The company plans to start its low-cost lunar service by 2030, facilitating space missions for global clientele.

Meanwhile, conservationists in Guatemala are focused on saving one of the world's rarest reptiles, the Guatemalan beaded lizard. These efforts involve breeding programs to restore their population in the wild.

The endangered lizards, known locally as "niño dormido," face threats from habitat destruction and the illegal pet trade, prompting urgent conservation measures.