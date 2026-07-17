Tragedy in Chongqing: Landslide Devastates Community

A tragic landslide in Chongqing, China, has left eight people dead and 34 others missing. Local government officials confirmed the disaster, while President Xi Jinping has ordered search and rescue efforts and an inquiry into the cause of the landslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:28 IST
Tragedy in Chongqing: Landslide Devastates Community
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  • China

The southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing is reeling from a catastrophic landslide that claimed the lives of eight individuals and left 34 others unaccounted for. Local government officials broke the devastating news during a press conference.

In response to the tragedy, President Xi Jinping issued an urgent directive late Friday. He emphasized the necessity of immediate search and rescue operations to find the missing individuals.

Moreover, President Xi mandated a thorough investigation into the causes of the landslide, seeking to understand the factors that led to the calamity. The government's actions reflect its commitment to addressing this severe environmental disaster.

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