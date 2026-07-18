IAEA Helps Seychelles Grow More Food Through Smarter Farming

Seychelles is improving its food production by combining science with practical farming as researchers, policymakers and farmers work together to boost fruit and vegetable yields through healthier soils and better water management. Backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the initiative is helping farmers reduce reliance on costly fertilizers while adopting more sustainable agricultural practices.

By using advanced soil analysis and nuclear techniques, scientists are giving farmers clearer information about the condition of their land, allowing them to make informed decisions on fertilizer application, irrigation and crop management that improve productivity while protecting natural resources.

Science Guides Better Farming Decisions

Farmers across Seychelles have received detailed advice on soil health, nutrient levels and water use after laboratory testing supported by the IAEA. This information has helped them improve crop production while lowering unnecessary spending on fertilizers and irrigation.

Roy Govinden, Principal Agricultural Scientist at the Agriculture Department of Seychelles, said the partnership has enabled the country to use nuclear science and innovation to improve soil health, strengthen resilience and support more sustainable agricultural production.

Natural Solutions Replace Heavy Fertilizer Use

For many years, farmers depended on expensive fertilizers and intensive irrigation to overcome poor soil fertility. Scientists are now promoting nature-based alternatives, including organic soil amendments and biofertilizers, to restore soil quality more sustainably.

Research has shown that organic manure from poultry and cattle can enrich soil nutrients, leading to healthier papaya plants and increased fruit production. According to the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, nuclear and isotopic techniques provide precise information about soil and water conditions, allowing researchers to develop more effective farming solutions.

Advanced Technology Supports Local Research

Scientists at the Soil and Plant Diagnostic Laboratory and the Crop Research and Development Station are using new equipment to improve soil fertility management, develop locally produced bio-based fertilizers and encourage responsible use of natural resources. The Soil and Plant Diagnostic Laboratory, established with IAEA support in 2013, continues to play a central role in agricultural research.

Researchers have also expanded their expertise in nitrogen-15 techniques, enabling them to trace how crops absorb fertilizer. A study involving nitrogen-15-labelled fertilizer on sweet pepper has provided valuable insights into improving nutrient management for better harvests.

Tackling Soil Salinity for Future Harvests

Coastal farming in Seychelles faces additional challenges from high soil salinity, which can reduce crop growth. To address this issue, the IAEA trained local scientists in specialised monitoring techniques, including cosmic ray neutron sensors, gamma ray spectrometry and remote sensing.

The research has helped farmers adopt improved salinity management practices that protect soil quality and support stable crop production, strengthening food security while making agriculture more resilient to environmental pressures.