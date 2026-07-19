Private Rocket Missions: Skyroot's Milestone and SpaceX's Setback

Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone in the Indian space industry by launching Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket. The successful launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre marks a crucial step in India's efforts to capture a share of the global commercial space market.

While India's space sector celebrated Skyroot's achievement, SpaceX encountered challenges as its Starship rocket faced a last-second abort before its 13th test flight from Texas. The abort occurred when some engines failed to ignite, causing a delay in the launch, which is now rescheduled for early next week.

This premature termination had financial repercussions on SpaceX, with its stock closing below its IPO price for the first time. Despite this, the company is preparing for another launch attempt as it navigates the complexities of private space exploration. The incident highlights both Skyroot's rising capabilities and SpaceX's persistent challenges.