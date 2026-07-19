Race to Space: Privately Developed Rockets Ignite Global Competition

India's Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, on its maiden mission, Mission Aagaman. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship aborted a recent launch attempt due to engine issues, leading to a 3% drop in shares. Another launch is aimed for next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 02:27 IST
Race to Space: Privately Developed Rockets Ignite Global Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for India's private aerospace sector, Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, on its maiden mission dubbed 'Mission Aagaman'. The launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre marks a critical step in India's pursuit to capture a larger share of the global commercial launch market.

Meanwhile, across the globe, SpaceX faced a setback when its Starship rocket experienced a launch abort due to engine ignition issues during its 13th flight test in Texas. The incident led to a 3% decline in SpaceX shares, as the stock finished below its IPO price for the first time since going public.

Despite this hiccup, SpaceX remains optimistic about a successful launch attempt, targeting as soon as next week. The global race for space supremacy heats up with private companies like Skyroot and SpaceX at the forefront, driving innovation and competition in the aerospace sector.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026