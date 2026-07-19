Race to Space: Privately Developed Rockets Ignite Global Competition

In a significant milestone for India's private aerospace sector, Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, on its maiden mission dubbed 'Mission Aagaman'. The launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre marks a critical step in India's pursuit to capture a larger share of the global commercial launch market.

Meanwhile, across the globe, SpaceX faced a setback when its Starship rocket experienced a launch abort due to engine ignition issues during its 13th flight test in Texas. The incident led to a 3% decline in SpaceX shares, as the stock finished below its IPO price for the first time since going public.

Despite this hiccup, SpaceX remains optimistic about a successful launch attempt, targeting as soon as next week. The global race for space supremacy heats up with private companies like Skyroot and SpaceX at the forefront, driving innovation and competition in the aerospace sector.