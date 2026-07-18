India Enters New Space Era with Vikram-1's Successful Launch
Rahul Gandhi applauded Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO, and IN-SPACe for India's first privately developed Vikram-1 rocket's launch, marking a significant milestone in the nation's space endeavors. The mission, Mission Aagaman, showcased India's entry into private orbital launch capabilities, placing payloads into low Earth orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking achievement for India's space program, the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, was successfully launched. This historic event marked a new chapter for India's space capabilities, thrusting it into the elite group of nations with private orbital launch technology.
Leading the accolades, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, praised the efforts of Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO, and IN-SPACe. He described the successful launch as a testament to years of meticulous work by dedicated scientists, engineers, and technicians, asserting it as a significant leap in India's space aspirations.
The mission, aptly named 'Mission Aagaman,' was launched from the prestigious Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Andhra Pradesh Governor, S Abdul Nazeer, joined the chorus of commendations, recognizing the team's remarkable accomplishment. Vikram-1's journey included deploying multiple payloads, including Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds' 'Diamond Lotus,' into a 450-km low Earth orbit.
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