Chaos and Confusion: Venezuela's Troubled Earthquake Response

The Venezuelan government's delayed and disorganized response to two devastating earthquakes led to public outrage. Inadequate equipment, lack of coordination, and unclear command structures hampered rescue efforts. The absence of immediate military intervention further extended the disaster's impact, prompting civilians to spearhead initial rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 16:30 IST
Chaos and Confusion: Venezuela's Troubled Earthquake Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The Venezuelan government's response to last month's dual earthquakes has been criticized for its disorganization and delay, sparking public outrage. Senior military commanders' orders were delayed, and basic equipment was lacking, hindering an efficient deployment of troops, according to eight sources who discussed the matter with Reuters.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, supported by the U.S., defended the response, though civilians reportedly led much of the initial rescue work. An active-duty officer cited confusion over orders and a lack of disaster preparedness as reasons for the sluggish military response, further claiming that logistical challenges prevented an immediate response.

Sources added that overlapping military and police roles and Venezuela's economic crisis limited military readiness, reducing operational capabilities. The quake struck on Army Day, when many soldiers were off duty, missing a crucial chance for military intervention. According to an insider, this was a lost opportunity for the military to rally and assist in relief efforts.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026