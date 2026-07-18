The Venezuelan government's response to last month's dual earthquakes has been criticized for its disorganization and delay, sparking public outrage. Senior military commanders' orders were delayed, and basic equipment was lacking, hindering an efficient deployment of troops, according to eight sources who discussed the matter with Reuters.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, supported by the U.S., defended the response, though civilians reportedly led much of the initial rescue work. An active-duty officer cited confusion over orders and a lack of disaster preparedness as reasons for the sluggish military response, further claiming that logistical challenges prevented an immediate response.

Sources added that overlapping military and police roles and Venezuela's economic crisis limited military readiness, reducing operational capabilities. The quake struck on Army Day, when many soldiers were off duty, missing a crucial chance for military intervention. According to an insider, this was a lost opportunity for the military to rally and assist in relief efforts.