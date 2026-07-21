Tragedy Strikes Sikkim: NHPC Tunnel Landslide Claims Lives, Sparks Massive Rescue Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in dialogue with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday to assess the aftermath and ongoing rescue efforts following a landslide at an under-construction tunnel in Namchi district. Shah guaranteed comprehensive aid from the Centre, emphasizing support for relief measures targeting those affected by the catastrophe.

Confirming the severity of the incident, at least eight fatalities have been reported, with many workers possibly trapped inside the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel. The landslide, which obstructed the tunnel's entrance, is also suspected of triggering a gas leak.

The Namchi district administration, alongside National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and various disaster response teams, is zealously conducting rescue operations. Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority maintains vigilant oversight, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concern and involvement with Chief Minister Tamang regarding the crisis response.