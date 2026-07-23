Unleashing Mystical Insights: The Rise of Pet Tarot in South Korea

In the bustling metropolis of Seoul, an unusual trend is gaining traction among pet enthusiasts: pet tarot. Greyhound Khan is among the animals engaging in this mystical practice, seeking insights through tarot cards at a fortune-telling shop.

Ahn Hye-joo, Khan's owner, eagerly anticipates the results of the tarot reading performed by Hwang Soo-kyung, a renowned tarot reader in the Gangnam district. This growing niche market thrives amidst South Korea's record-low birth rates, as more individuals choose to keep pets instead of having children.

Pet owners like Ahn find solace in these sessions, viewing their pets as more than just animals, but as cherished family members. Hwang has skillfully adapted her tarot practice to cater to this demand, crafting specialized decks that even cater to turtles and reptiles, making each session a unique venture into the minds of pets.