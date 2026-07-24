Europe's Blazing Summer: France and Spain Declare Emergency Over Wildfires

In a dramatic escalation of the wildfire crisis unfolding in Europe, tens of thousands were forced to evacuate in France and Spain as unprecedented blazes swept through regions already grappling with severe drought and scorching temperatures.

Both nations declared states of emergency, with France ordering the evacuation of Cap Ferret and Spain contending with merging fires near Madrid. European Union assistance was enlisted to combat the infernos, which a Spanish official labeled as the worst in history for the region.

The fires mark a significant strain on emergency services, with authorities scrambling to contain the flames amid challenging conditions. Countries like Greece and Croatia have dispatched firefighting aircraft to assist, highlighting the international scale of the crisis.