Victory for Youth: Education Minister Steps Down Amid Protests
India's Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan resigned, bowing to nationwide youth protests demanding accountability over examination paper leaks. The announcement came on social media as police confronted protesters in Delhi. The resignation represents a win for protesters set to convene further discussions with government officials.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, India's Education Minister, Dharmandra Pradhan, announced his resignation on Saturday.
The decision follows nationwide protests led by young activists demanding that Pradhan take responsibility for recent examination paper leaks.
The resignation came just hours before protesters and government officials were scheduled to hold further discussions, marking a triumph for the demonstrators in their call for accountability.
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