SpaceX has successfully launched its 13th Starship test mission from Texas, briefly deploying its upgraded Starlink satellites into suborbital space. The launch, which occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, is part of SpaceX's strategy to commence regular service by year's end.

The company initially announced a subsequent Starship mission set for Friday, only to revise it to Thursday, July 23, as confirmed in a follow-up statement from CEO Elon Musk. The revised schedule aims to align with prior company communication.

In another fascinating development, researchers have discovered that the Andean leaf-eared mouse has adapted remarkably well to the extreme altitudes of the Andes mountains. This rodent, noted for its unique metabolic and genetic traits, can thrive in conditions where no other mammals have been recorded to live.