SpaceX's Starship Rockets to New Heights with Starlink Launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket launched from Texas, marking its 13th test. It briefly deployed 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space. SpaceX aims to start routine service by the year's end. The impressive 400-foot-tall rocket took off from the company's Starbase location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 02:29 IST
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to New Heights with Starlink Launch
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In a bold leap forward for space exploration, SpaceX's Starship rocket embarked on its 13th voyage from Texas, showcasing the company's relentless pursuit of innovation.

The test flight saw the mammoth 400-foot rocket lift off from SpaceX's Starbase town, deploying 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space, albeit briefly.

This mission marks a crucial step as SpaceX aims to fully operationalize its Starlink service by the end of the year, bringing the dream of global internet coverage ever closer.

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