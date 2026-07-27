SpaceX's Starship Rockets to New Heights with Starlink Launch
SpaceX's Starship rocket launched from Texas, marking its 13th test. It briefly deployed 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space. SpaceX aims to start routine service by the year's end. The impressive 400-foot-tall rocket took off from the company's Starbase location.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold leap forward for space exploration, SpaceX's Starship rocket embarked on its 13th voyage from Texas, showcasing the company's relentless pursuit of innovation.
The test flight saw the mammoth 400-foot rocket lift off from SpaceX's Starbase town, deploying 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space, albeit briefly.
This mission marks a crucial step as SpaceX aims to fully operationalize its Starlink service by the end of the year, bringing the dream of global internet coverage ever closer.
ALSO READ
-
SpaceX's Starship Advances and Andean Mouse's High-Altitude Adaptation
-
SpaceX's 13th Starship Test & The High-Flying Andean Mouse
-
From Starlink Launches to High-Altitude Mice: Science Breakthroughs
-
Skyward Bound: SpaceX's Starship Sets New Heights
-
SpaceX, Snakes, and Shipwrecks: Latest Science Discoveries