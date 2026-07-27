SpaceX's Starship Rockets to New Heights with Starlink Launch

In a bold leap forward for space exploration, SpaceX's Starship rocket embarked on its 13th voyage from Texas, showcasing the company's relentless pursuit of innovation.

The test flight saw the mammoth 400-foot rocket lift off from SpaceX's Starbase town, deploying 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space, albeit briefly.

This mission marks a crucial step as SpaceX aims to fully operationalize its Starlink service by the end of the year, bringing the dream of global internet coverage ever closer.