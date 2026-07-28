African Nations Agree on New Plan to Expand Decent Work for Refugees

Governments, employers and workers' organizations from five African countries have agreed on a set of policy priorities to improve access to decent work for refugees and the communities that host them.

The agreement was reached at the PROSPECTS Africa Forum on Decent Work and Forced Displacement, held in Nairobi from 21 to 23 July 2026. Organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the forum brought together delegations from Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda, alongside regional organizations, development partners and members of the PROSPECTS Partnership.

Participants shared experiences on employment policies, skills development, social protection, digital transformation and regional cooperation, while exploring practical ways to create more inclusive labour markets in areas affected by displacement.

Inclusive national systems seen as the best solution

A central message from the forum was that refugees and host communities should be served through the same national labour market systems rather than separate programmes.

ILO Deputy Regional Director for Africa Dr Coffi Agossou said employment services, vocational training, labour inspection, enterprise support and social protection should be accessible to everyone, allowing refugees and local communities to benefit equally. He noted that stronger national systems are more effective and sustainable than parallel approaches created specifically for displaced populations.

Country delegations also refined policy proposals through peer review sessions, ensuring that new ideas could be linked to existing national reforms and implemented more effectively.

Skills, businesses and digital opportunities in focus

Delegates agreed that training programmes alone are not enough to improve employment outcomes. Skills development must respond to labour market needs by connecting participants with apprenticeships, work-based learning, recognition of previous experience and employment services that lead to real job opportunities.

Social protection and labour protection were also identified as essential for helping people rebuild their lives. Participants said reliable protection systems allow refugees and host communities to invest in education, start businesses, move into formal employment and better manage economic risks.

The forum also discussed the growing role of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and online work platforms. While these tools can create new employment opportunities, participants stressed that investment in digital infrastructure and skills must be matched with appropriate regulations and protections for workers.

Regional cooperation to strengthen long-term solutions

Employers' organizations highlighted the importance of aligning education and training with business needs while encouraging enterprises to play a greater role in job creation and workforce development.

Regional bodies, including the East African Community, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the Southern African Development Community, examined ways to strengthen cooperation on labour mobility, recognition of qualifications, portable social protection and cross-border digital employment.

The forum concluded with a commitment to involve refugees and host communities more directly in designing and evaluating employment policies. The recommendations will guide the remaining phase of the PROSPECTS programme, which runs until 2027 and focuses on building stronger institutions, improving policy coordination and creating lasting opportunities for displaced people and their host communities.