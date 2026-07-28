Powerful Earthquake Strikes Southern Japan, Spurs Tsunami Warnings

An earthquake measuring 7.1 in magnitude struck southern Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday. It resulted in disrupted power supply to thousands of homes, suspended rail services, and prompted warnings for potential tsunamis and aftershocks.

Key companies with operations in the region, including Sony and TSMC, began assessing impacts. Emergency warnings were issued for several prefectures including Kumamoto, Nagasaki, and Kagoshima. The Japanese Meteorological Agency warned of a tsunami wave of up to one meter.

Japan, a nation frequently subjected to seismic activities, saw this as another reminder of its geological vulnerability. Despite the disruption, no issues were reported in the nuclear power plants nearby. Historical memories were evoked as Japan recounted a massive quake in Kumamoto a decade ago that claimed numerous lives.