Twin Quakes Shake Remote Chinese Province of Qinghai
A series of earthquakes hit Qinghai province in China, with magnitudes up to 5.8. The tremors caused damage in several villages, triggering landslides and prompting emergency responses. No casualties have been reported yet.
- Country:
- China
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Xinghai county in China's Qinghai province on Tuesday, followed closely by a 5.8-magnitude quake, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The tremors, centered in a remote high-altitude area about 244 kilometers from Xining, caused damage to buildings and roads in at least seven villages.
Emergency teams are heading to the affected area, with authorities yet to report any casualties. The quakes also triggered landslides on nearby mountainsides.
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