Devastating 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Japan

A major earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, causing widespread power outages, road damage, and at least 50 injuries. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the complete scope of damage and casualties is still under assessment.

As a result of the earthquake, several infrastructure elements were disrupted. Power outages and fires were reported, and transportation systems, including rail and air travel, were severely impacted. Multiple buildings were damaged, and large cracks appeared on major roads, causing disruptions. Additionally, TSMC, Sony, and Fujifilm evacuated their employees from the affected area as a precautionary measure.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency urged residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and landslides in the coming week. Over 150,000 residents have been instructed to seek safety in evacuation centers across the affected region. Japan continues to deal with the aftermath while assessing the full impact of the earthquake.