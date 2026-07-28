Oman's Bold Proposal for Shared Control of Strait of Hormuz

Oman has put forward a proposal to Iran for a collaborative regional framework to manage the critical Strait of Hormuz, as revealed by a Gulf source via Reuters on Tuesday. This proposal has garnered regional support and was recently presented to Iranian officials in Tehran.

The proposed management model resembles that of the Strait of Malacca, jointly overseen by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. It suggests that users voluntarily contribute to a fund designated for navigating, environmental safeguarding, and search and rescue missions.

The management of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil and liquefied natural gas conduit, remains a significant obstacle in ongoing peace talks aimed at resolving regional conflicts. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized strengthening regional cooperation, while U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at positive dialogue with Iran, with a warning of resumed strikes should negotiations falter.