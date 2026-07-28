Sargassum Surge: Mexico's Beach Tourism in Crisis

A historic influx of sargassum seaweed is wreaking havoc on Mexico's Caribbean coast, closing beaches and dealing severe economic blows to the tourism sector. Destinations such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen are particularly affected, with officials predicting over 119,000 tons of sargassum will wash ashore by year's end, surpassing previous records.

The unsightly seaweed brings an unpleasant odor and damages marine biodiversity, prompting the Mexican government to formulate an emergency plan. Efforts include deploying a special naval fleet and installing containment barriers, while environmentalists call for preemptive measures to mitigate future impacts.

The economic toll is staggering, with estimates placing the financial burden on Mexico's Quintana Roo state at $2 billion annually. Despite these challenges, local officials and environmental researchers stress the need for innovative solutions to this environmental and economic crisis.