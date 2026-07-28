Zinedine Zidane is set to take over the French national football team, a move announced this Tuesday, bringing his rich legacy and strategic mindset back to the sport. Zidane previously led Real Madrid to a remarkable run, winning three successive Champions League titles, a benchmark he will aim to meet with France as they eye the 2028 European Championship.

Incorporating iconic forwards like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, the French team is primed for a transformation under Zidane. His coaching philosophy, characterized by calm authority and empowering players on the field, is seen as the key to unlocking an aggressive attacking identity and ending France's recent run of near-misses on the international stage.

France's recent performances have shown they are short of elite success despite having immense talent. Zidane's experience in allowing top-tier players like Cristiano Ronaldo to play with increased freedom was crucial in tightening Real Madrid's grip on European football. With Zidane at the helm, France could be on the brink of a new era where creativity and flexibility lead to victorious outcomes.