Paul Collins Confirmed as New Zealand's Judicial Conduct Commissioner

Auckland barrister Paul Collins has been confirmed by Parliament as New Zealand's next Judicial Conduct Commissioner, Attorney-General Chris Bishop has announced.

Collins, who brings nearly 40 years of legal experience, will take up the role in the coming weeks after receiving a formal warrant from the Governor-General. He succeeds Alan Ritchie, who is retiring after serving as Judicial Conduct Commissioner since 2015.

The Judicial Conduct Commissioner is responsible for receiving and assessing complaints about the conduct of New Zealand judges, helping maintain public confidence in the country's judicial system.

Long career in legal regulation and litigation

For most of the past three decades, Collins has specialised in legal regulation and professional discipline, developing extensive expertise in matters involving the legal profession.

His work has included handling professional disciplinary cases at every level, from Standards Committees through to appearances before the Supreme Court. This experience has given him a strong understanding of legal ethics, professional accountability and judicial processes.

Collins began his legal career with Auckland law firm Glaister Ennor, where he later became the firm's senior litigation partner, serving in that position from 1999 to 2011. He then moved to the independent bar and has practised from Shortland Chambers in Auckland ever since.

Leadership transition at the Judicial Conduct Office

Collins replaces Alan Ritchie, who has held the position of Judicial Conduct Commissioner for more than a decade. Before taking on the role in 2015, Ritchie served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the New Zealand Law Society and was also a Parole Board Panel Convenor.

During his tenure, Ritchie oversaw the independent assessment of complaints about judicial conduct, contributing to the accountability and integrity of New Zealand's courts. The appointment of Collins ensures continuity in the independent oversight of judicial conduct while bringing decades of litigation and regulatory experience to one of the country's key legal accountability roles.