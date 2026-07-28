New Zealand Introduces Mandatory Biosecurity Rules to Combat H5 Bird Flu

The New Zealand Government is introducing mandatory biosecurity regulations for poultry farms to help manage the spread of H5 bird flu, protect farmers' livelihoods and safeguard the country's food supply.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the measures come as H5 bird flu is expected to become established in wild bird populations, creating an ongoing risk for poultry operations across the country.

Under the new rules, poultry operators with more than 100 birds will be required to develop, register and implement a farm biosecurity plan that outlines how they will prevent, monitor and respond to avian diseases, including H5 bird flu.

Mandatory plans replace voluntary approach

Biosecurity practices in the poultry sector have until now been voluntary. While many farmers already follow strong disease prevention measures, the Government says inconsistent standards across the industry leave responsible operators vulnerable to outbreaks originating elsewhere.

The new regulations will set minimum biosecurity requirements while allowing farmers flexibility in how they meet them. Each farm's biosecurity plan will need to address the specific risks associated with its operation rather than follow a single prescribed model.

Biosecurity New Zealand has been working with the poultry industry to prepare for the long-term management of H5 bird flu, and guidance on effective on-farm biosecurity is already available through the industry's dedicated bird flu information resources.

Greater readiness and stronger disease response

The regulations will require poultry operators to maintain records, undergo biosecurity audits and prepare detailed response plans in case H5 bird flu is detected on their properties.

These plans must include procedures for the humane culling of affected birds, safe disposal of carcasses, and thorough cleaning and disinfection to prevent further spread of the disease.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will also provide support through its On Farm Support team, particularly for smaller poultry operators, helping them develop biosecurity plans and improve preparedness for potential outbreaks.

Regulations expected before the end of 2026

Hoggard said introducing the rules under the Biosecurity Act 1993 will strengthen New Zealand's ability to protect poultry production, domestic food supplies, trade, wild and captive bird populations, other animals and public health as the risk from H5 bird flu increases.

The Ministry for Primary Industries consulted on the proposed regulations late last year, receiving 36 submissions, with feedback broadly supporting the introduction of mandatory biosecurity requirements.

The regulations will now be drafted in consultation with industry organisations before they are expected to come into force by the end of 2026.