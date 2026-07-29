Ancient Mammoth Remains Unearthed in Bulgaria's Danube: A Scientific Discovery

The remains of a mammoth were discovered in northern Bulgaria as Danube River levels reached a historic low, revealing bones potentially thousands of years old. Locals informed specialists who identified parts such as a jaw and tusks. The artifacts are now under further examination for their origin and age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:53 IST
Ancient Mammoth Remains Unearthed in Bulgaria's Danube: A Scientific Discovery
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  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Ancient mammoth remains have been discovered in northern Bulgaria, unveiled by historically low water levels in the Danube River. The BTA news agency reports that historians were consulted after a Ryahovo villager stumbled upon the bones.

Museum Director Nikolay Nenov confirmed experts identified a mammoth jaw, tusks, and possibly a rib. These findings will undergo further examination to determine their precise age and origin. Nenov emphasized the scientific importance of this find, suggesting the animal perished in what was once a swamp.

The Danube's diminishing water levels follow debilitating heat waves and drought across Europe, impacting significant waterways like the Rhine.

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