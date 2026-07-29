Ancient Mammoth Remains Unearthed in Bulgaria's Danube: A Scientific Discovery

Ancient mammoth remains have been discovered in northern Bulgaria, unveiled by historically low water levels in the Danube River. The BTA news agency reports that historians were consulted after a Ryahovo villager stumbled upon the bones.

Museum Director Nikolay Nenov confirmed experts identified a mammoth jaw, tusks, and possibly a rib. These findings will undergo further examination to determine their precise age and origin. Nenov emphasized the scientific importance of this find, suggesting the animal perished in what was once a swamp.

The Danube's diminishing water levels follow debilitating heat waves and drought across Europe, impacting significant waterways like the Rhine.