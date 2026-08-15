European Union Mobilizes Aerial Fleet to Combat Belgium's Historic Wildfire

The European Union dispatched helicopters and aircraft to assist Belgium in controlling a massive wildfire in its largest nature reserve, the High Fens. The fire, which ignited amidst a heatwave, has scorched 1,600 hectares, marking it as Belgium's biggest recorded blaze. Scientists link such events to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 17:17 IST
European Union Mobilizes Aerial Fleet to Combat Belgium's Historic Wildfire
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has deployed a fleet of helicopters and water bomber aircraft to assist in fighting a sprawling wildfire in eastern Belgium, according to the bloc's crisis commissioner.

The timely reinforcement comes after Belgium's plea for help to control what has become its largest blaze in decades within the nation’s biggest nature reserve, the High Fens.

Fueled by consecutive heatwaves and exacerbated by climate change, the fire has consumed 1,600 hectares since its outbreak on Friday, setting a record as the nation's largest recorded wildfire.

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