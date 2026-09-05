Miraculous Survival: Man Rescued from Himalayan Tunnel

A Chinese national was rescued alive from a tunnel in Nepal, 10 days after a catastrophic ice, rock, and mudslide in a Himalayan valley caused over 1,300 deaths and left 5,600 missing. The rescue operation took place at a hydropower tunnel on the Trishuli River, where others had also been trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:34 IST
Miraculous Survival: Man Rescued from Himalayan Tunnel
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In a remarkable turn of events, a Chinese national was rescued alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal after enduring 10 days trapped beneath ice, rock, and mud. The deadly slide through a Himalayan valley has already claimed over 1,300 lives, leaving more than 5,600 individuals unaccounted for.

The Nepali army reported the successful rescue operation from the Trishuli River tunnel, where a similar operation had saved two Nepalese citizens just a day earlier. Rescuers remain hopeful as they continue operations in the debris-laden tunnels.

Experts are attributing the disaster to the collapse of a glacier on the upper Trishuli River, effectively trapping at least 900 individuals working on several hydropower projects. The incident underscores the persistent risk that such extreme events pose to infrastructure in the region.

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