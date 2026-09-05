Miraculous Survival: Man Rescued from Himalayan Tunnel

In a remarkable turn of events, a Chinese national was rescued alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal after enduring 10 days trapped beneath ice, rock, and mud. The deadly slide through a Himalayan valley has already claimed over 1,300 lives, leaving more than 5,600 individuals unaccounted for.

The Nepali army reported the successful rescue operation from the Trishuli River tunnel, where a similar operation had saved two Nepalese citizens just a day earlier. Rescuers remain hopeful as they continue operations in the debris-laden tunnels.

Experts are attributing the disaster to the collapse of a glacier on the upper Trishuli River, effectively trapping at least 900 individuals working on several hydropower projects. The incident underscores the persistent risk that such extreme events pose to infrastructure in the region.