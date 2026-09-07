Zheng Qinwen's Historic Comeback Overthrows Swiatek

In a stunning upset, Zheng Qinwen of China defeated six-time major champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 at the US Open, marking her spot in the quarter-finals. After trailing 0-5 in the first set, Zheng made a remarkable comeback to clinch the victory.

Zheng, the Olympic champion, has been regaining her form following a career slump marred by a chronic elbow injury, for which she underwent surgery. Overcoming her struggles, she defeated Swiatek, who previously had dominated their encounters 7-1.

Demonstrating resilience, Zheng saved three set points, eventually leading Swiatek to a defeat she last faced in the Olympic semi-finals two years ago. Now, Zheng is set to face either Naomi Osaka or Elena Rybakina in her upcoming match.