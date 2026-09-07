Kenya's Amnesty for Undocumented East Africans: A Response to Xenophobia Fears

Kenya's government has announced a temporary amnesty for undocumented East African nationals after President William Ruto's call to shut down foreign-run small-scale businesses led to unrest at the Burundian embassy in Nairobi. The government emphasized zero tolerance for xenophobia and urged formal registration of undocumented individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:23 IST
Kenya's Amnesty for Undocumented East Africans: A Response to Xenophobia Fears
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The Kenyan government has granted a temporary amnesty to undocumented East African individuals amid rising tensions, as hundreds of Burundians converged on their embassy in Nairobi on Monday fearing a crackdown on foreign small-scale traders.

President William Ruto had recently urged authorities to shutter such foreign-operated businesses without permits, causing unrest among Burundians. His remarks sparked concern over possible xenophobia, leading the government to reaffirm its commitment to preventing harassment and welcoming all undocumented nationals to register formally.

Kenya hosts approximately 16,000 Burundian refugees and asylum seekers, many of whom engage in small-scale trade. The government's initiative aims to legalize their presence, ensuring access to essential services without fear of expulsion.

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