Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attacks Disrupt Saudi Energy Facilities

Operations at several energy facilities in Saudi Arabia were brought to a standstill Tuesday following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces, resulting in over 70 injuries, according to Saudi officials.

Fires broke out at the sites, leading emergency teams to rush to extinguish the blazes and assess the extent of damage. The Saudi energy ministry assured that measures are underway to secure the facilities and protect workers, while maintaining operational procedures.

In response to the Houthi aggression, the Saudi-led coalition warned of resolute retaliation, describing the situation as perilous. As tensions mount, the Houthis continue assaults, having initiated a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, significantly straining regional stability.