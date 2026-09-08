Romania's Nuclear Power Setback: A Danube Dilemma

Romania's state-owned power producer, Nuclearelectrica, is experiencing operational challenges with its two nuclear reactors, projected to stay offline throughout September. This is a result of low water levels in the Danube River.

Deputy Energy Minister Cristian Busoi highlighted the issue, stating that the inflow of Danube water to the country is expected to remain low, impacting water levels essential for the Cernavoda plant's operation.

The continued inactivity of the reactors poses a significant challenge to Romania's energy sector, as efforts to mitigate the impact are underway.