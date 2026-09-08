Romania's Nuclear Power Setback: A Danube Dilemma

Romania's state power producer Nuclearelectrica faces setbacks as two nuclear reactors will likely remain offline through September. The prolonged shutdown is due to low water levels in the Danube River, which are insufficient to maintain operations at the Cernavoda nuclear plant, according to Deputy Energy Minister Cristian Busoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:48 IST
Romania's Nuclear Power Setback: A Danube Dilemma
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Romania's state-owned power producer, Nuclearelectrica, is experiencing operational challenges with its two nuclear reactors, projected to stay offline throughout September. This is a result of low water levels in the Danube River.

Deputy Energy Minister Cristian Busoi highlighted the issue, stating that the inflow of Danube water to the country is expected to remain low, impacting water levels essential for the Cernavoda plant's operation.

The continued inactivity of the reactors poses a significant challenge to Romania's energy sector, as efforts to mitigate the impact are underway.

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