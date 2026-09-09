Brent Crude Surges Amid Middle East Tensions

Brent crude oil prices have surpassed $100 per barrel for the first time since July, driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East, including Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities. As a result, oil flow through key routes like the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz has been jeopardized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:02 IST
Brent Crude Surges Amid Middle East Tensions
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Benchmark Brent crude oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel, marking the first time since July 24. This rise is attributed to escalating conflict in the Middle East, causing alarm over potential disruptions to oil flows from the region.

In recent weeks, Brent crude has climbed by 25% as the possibility of a permanent resolution to the six-month U.S.-Iran conflict dims. The situation intensified when Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi energy facilities, raising fears of a broadened conflict.

The Houthi strikes threaten crude shipments through the Red Sea, reducing alternatives to the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Major banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have adjusted their crude price forecasts accordingly.

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