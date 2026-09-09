NIA Defends Chargesheet Move as UAPA Investigation Against VanDyke Continues

The NIA clarified its recent chargesheet omission of UAPA sections against American Matthew VanDyke isn't a discharge of terror allegations. They state ongoing investigations allow for future charges. US diplomats' defense is termed standard practice while VanDyke's family seeks urgent US intervention, citing innocence and rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:07 IST
NIA Defends Chargesheet Move as UAPA Investigation Against VanDyke Continues
Matthew VanDyke (File Photo/@Matt_VanDyke). Image Credit: ANI
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The National Investigating Agency (NIA) recently came under scrutiny after omitting the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections from its chargesheet against American citizen Matthew VanDyke. Sources clarified that this move does not imply a dropping of terror charges as the investigation remains ongoing.

Filed before the Rouse Avenue court, the chargesheet targeted six Ukrainian nationals and VanDyke in a March 2026 case, initially registered under the UAPA. The NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor confirmed that supplementary charges could be filed under the UAPA if further evidence surfaces.

The NIA invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act, establishing certain offences while continuing to investigate potential UAPA violations. Concerns were raised by Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who questioned the dropping of such severe allegations by the Modi government, linking it to US-India diplomatic dialogues.

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